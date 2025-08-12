Z SUPPLY

Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operating Officer

Ann Fong is the chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Z SUPPLY, where she brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, operations and strategic growth across the consumer goods industry. At Z SUPPLY, she oversees financial management and large-scale distribution operations, including a 567,000-square-foot warehouse and a workforce of over 450 employees. Fong has led complex debt restructures totaling up to $100 million and guided numerous M&A transactions, including acquisitions for Incase Designs, Skullcandy and Griffin Technologies, as well as the sale of BB Dakota to Steve Madden. Known for her ability to scale organizations in fast-paced environments, she has also navigated post-sale transitions and worked closely on strategic integration. Prior to Z SUPPLY, her leadership helped drive high-profile deals such as the sale of Paul Frank Industries to Saban Capital. In 2015, Fong was named a Rising Star CFO of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal, recognizing her transformative financial leadership.

