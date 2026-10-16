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Ann Truxaw Ramirez

Photo of Ann Truxaw Ramirez

Chief Strategy Officer
Orange County United Way

Ann Truxaw Ramirez is the chief strategy officer at Orange County United Way, driving strategy across United for Student Success, United for Financial Security, United to End Homelessness and 211OC. She started as a community health worker in Bolivia and held leadership roles at Susan G. Komen and the American Heart Association before joining in 2016. Truxaw Ramirez has since played a transformative role in expanding the organization’s fund development capacity, diversifying revenue and cultivating partnerships that link business, government and nonprofit leaders. Her leadership was pivotal in launching UNITED4OC 2030, a five-year plan targeting four million moments of impact in housing stability, educational equity, financial security and community health, launched before nearly 500 people from all 34 Orange County cities. Annual grant revenue has climbed under her leadership from $1 million in 2016 to $17 million in 2025.

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