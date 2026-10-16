Annette Walker

President

City of Hope Orange County

As the president of City of Hope Orange County, Annette M. Walker has rebuilt cancer care access across the nation’s sixth largest county. She opened the region’s only cancer specialty hospital in December 2025 on City of Hope’s 72-acre academic research campus in Irvine, connected to the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center she delivered on time and on budget through a global pandemic. Walker leads the organization’s $1.5-billion Orange County expansion, building an integrated network that brings acute and outpatient care, novel clinical trials and new technology closer to patients who once left the region for treatment. Modern Healthcare has twice named her among the most influential leaders in American healthcare. She sits on the Chapman University Board of Trustees. Since 2020, more than 44,000 patients have received care locally.