CEO & President

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Deploying thermal oxidizer systems that destroy more than 99% of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants, Anoosheh Oskouian is the CEO and president at Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. She directs a global provider of industrial emissions control, energy recovery and pollution abatement solutions, with systems designed, fabricated, installed and serviced in-house for manufacturers across North America, Europe and Asia. Oskouian’s clients span renewable energy, battery manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings and advanced manufacturing. Ship & Shore expanded its China office to lead Southeast Asian oil and gas projects and announced 2026 U.S. growth in dust collection, heat exchangers and NOx reduction. Its 2025 oxidizer deployments cut client fuel use by up to 30% and secured government incentives covering as much as 25% of project costs.