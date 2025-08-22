Bart Zandbergen

The Zandbergen Group

and chief executive officer of The Zandbergen Group, a namesake wealth management firm he launched in 2020 after nearly three decades guiding clients through Black Monday, the Great Recession and the COVID‑19 pandemic. His True Wealth philosophy – rooted in purpose‑driven planning and disciplined risk management – shapes the firm’s counsel to individuals, families and business owners, and has propelled a team of six advisors and seven support professionals serving generational and entrepreneurial wealth across California. Drawing on experience gained as a CFP®, CDFA® and former managing director at FMN Financial and Optivest, Zandbergen integrates traditional portfolios with alternative investments and direct real estate to help high‑net‑worth clients pursue lasting financial independence. Industry recognition includes features by RIA Channel and listings as a Forbes Top Wealth Advisor and AdvisorHub Top Advisor, reflecting peer acknowledgment of consistent results. In 2024, he expanded the practice’s reach by onboarding its sixth advisor, marking the firm’s fastest organic growth milestone since inception.

