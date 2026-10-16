Founder & CEO

TadHealth

Founder and CEO of TadHealth, Ben Greiner built the company to help K-12 school districts expand and sustain student mental health services through reimbursement and care coordination technology. The idea traces to his own time in school, when he tried to find crisis support for a close friend and could not locate the right resources in time. TadHealth has since become a leading technology partner supporting California’s Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, guiding districts through a reimbursement landscape many considered too complex for education systems to manage. Greiner has also emerged as an advocate for youth behavioral healthcare access as other states weigh similar models. A TadHealth-supported district became among the first in California to successfully receive payment under the CYBHI model.