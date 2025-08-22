Temco Logistics

Chief Financial Officer

Ben Reynolds serves as chief financial officer of Temco Logistics, where he provides strategic financial leadership and drives enterprise transformation. A third of four children raised by a hardworking single mother, Reynolds’ upbringing instilled in him resilience, adaptability and a strong sense of community – qualities that continue to guide his professional journey.

After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis, Reynolds began his career in the construction industry, holding roles in sales and project management. It was here that he was first entrusted with profit-and-loss responsibility, igniting a passion for finance and operational strategy. Determined to advance his expertise, he went on to earn an MBA from Pepperdine University, further equipping him to lead in high-growth environments.

At Temco, Reynolds has been instrumental in scaling the company’s operations over the past four years, helping to guide its tenfold growth to more than $1 billion in annual sales. He has spearheaded the implementation of ERP systems, including NetSuite and SAP/4HANA, built and expanded finance and analytics teams, and enhanced organizational transparency and scalability. His collaborative approach has also extended to mergers and acquisitions, including due diligence during The Home Depot’s acquisition of Temco. With expertise spanning finance, IT and sales strategy, Reynolds focuses on aligning financial discipline with operational efficiency while fostering innovation and data-driven decision-making.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Reynolds remains deeply connected to his community. He supports causes ranging from pediatric cancer research to veterans’ initiatives, and he actively contributes to professional associations, such as Finance Executive International and the Association of Corporate Growth. He also serves on the board of Rugby Exchange 501(c)(3) and volunteers his time fundraising for local sports programs.

Reynolds holds degrees from UC Davis, Pepperdine University and Regis University and continues to approach his career with ambition, purpose and a commitment to creating lasting impact.