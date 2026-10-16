Chief Financial Officer - Corporate

Pathway Capital Management

Chief Financial Officer

At Pathway Capital Management, Benjamin Brewster is the chief financial officer of corporate financial operations. He joined the firm in 2018 and oversees the financial and accounting administration of Pathway and its related entities, the tax compliance for its legal entities and funds of funds, and its valuation department. Brewster also chairs Pathway’s Valuation Committee. He came to the firm from KPMG LLP, where as a managing director in the audit department he oversaw the financial statement audits of SEC-registered investment advisers, private equity funds, hedge funds, senior debt funds and other closed-end alternative investment funds. He has also performed audit and attestation services for publicly traded banks, broker-dealers and business-development companies. Brewster received a Bachelor of

