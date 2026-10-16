Chief Marketing Officer

AMPCO Contracting, Inc.

Bindu Mishra is the chief marketing officer at AMPCO Contracting, Inc., where her data-driven approach has strengthened business relationships, lifted lead conversion and closed high-level deals. She builds AI agents that automate workflows, nurture leads and optimize sales pipelines, moving prospects from first touch to closed deal. Mishra arrived at AMPCO after founding FlairDev, a woman-owned marketing and sales solutions company serving clients across healthcare, legal, real estate, SaaS and nonprofit sectors. She advises startup founders on go-to-market strategy and brand development, and has mentored students through Orange County nonprofits as a panelist and career connector. Her philanthropic work runs through CHOC, Irvine Forward, Girl Scouts and Vital Link. The City of Lake Forest named FlairDev its November 2022 Business Spotlight for contributions to the local economy.