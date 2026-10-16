Chief Financial Officer

Harvey & Company LLC

Chief Financial Officer of Harvey & Company LLC Brad Riegler oversees accounting, finance, human resources and administration for the firm. He joined in 2020 and consolidated four functions under a single seat, a structure that keeps financial discipline and people operations in the same conversation. Riegler built his foundation in public accounting at Mayer Hoffman McCann and PwC in Orange County, then moved into financial reporting and corporate accounting roles at Kofax, Inc. He served as controller at Avante Health Solutions, a private equity-backed medical device company, running the books against sponsor-level reporting demands. That progression from audit through corporate accounting to portfolio company finance gives him command of both compliance and growth-stage capital structure. Riegler is a licensed CPA in California, currently inactive.