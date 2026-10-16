Chief Executive Officer

WISEPlace

Having directed more than $30 million in affordable housing development, Brateil Aghasi is the chief executive officer of WISEPlace, where she serves women experiencing homelessness. Her projects in Santa Ana, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo delivered over 51 units for domestic violence survivors, seniors and other vulnerable residents, the first housing ever built in the organization’s 96-year history. When the organization faced closure, Aghasi tripled both revenue and the number of individuals served, anchoring the turnaround in a trauma-informed model that pairs mental health care and therapeutic support with financial empowerment. She sits on the boards of California State University, Fullerton, UC Irvine and OneOC. In addition, the National Association of Women Business Owners named her as its Agency Leader of the Year.