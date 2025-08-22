Gilson Daub LLP

Senior Founding Partner

Brent Daub is the senior founding partner of Gilson Daub LLP, a litigation firm he established in 2011 that has since expanded from a California-focused boutique to a national practice with offices in over 20 cities across 11 states. With more than 23 years of legal and business experience, he has championed a culture of innovation, mentorship and service – guiding the firm’s growth while staying rooted in values-driven leadership. Daub holds both a JD and a master’s in dispute resolution from Pepperdine University and earned a doctorate in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton, where he focused his dissertation on managing attorneys in flexible work environments. He is a regular contributor to the Forbes Business Council and sits on the advisory board of Zion San Clemente, a church-based nonprofit. Under his leadership, Gilson Daub has doubled in size over the past two years and remains known for its client-focused ethos and commitment to elevating the next generation of legal professionals.