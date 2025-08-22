Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys

Managing Partner

Brian Chase is the managing partner and senior trial attorney at Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, a nationally recognized firm based in Newport Beach specializing in auto defects, catastrophic injury, mass torts and class action litigation. With over three decades of legal experience, he has led landmark cases and held leadership roles across major legal organizations, including serving as president of both the Consumer Attorneys of California and the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. Chase is a member of ABOTA and has consistently been listed among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Trial Lawyers Association since 2007. His courtroom victories include precedent-setting appellate decisions in product liability and governmental immunity. In 2023, he chaired the Tort & Trial Section of the OCBA and was named to the Daily Journal’s Top Plaintiff Lawyers list for the third time. An author of two books on auto defect litigation, Chase continues to be a national thought leader on law.