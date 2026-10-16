Senior Associate General Counsel

Anduril Industries, Inc.

In-House Counsel

Senior associate general counsel at Anduril Industries, Inc., Brian Cruz leads the legal compliance team at the company’s Costa Mesa headquarters, handling regulatory matters before the FAA, FCC, DOT, ATF, EPA and Department of War audit agencies. His work cleared the way for Anduril to break ground on Arsenal-1, a nearly $1-billion investment bringing more than 4,000 direct jobs to Ohio. Cruz also assisted with plans to establish the company’s second Southern California campus in Long Beach and Lakewood, roughly 1.18 million square feet supporting approximately 5,500 jobs. He has supported due diligence efforts for acquisitions including ExoAnalytic Solutions, Klas and Numerica Corporation, and supported joint ventures with EDGE in the United Arab Emirates and Rheinmetall in Germany. He served eight years as a Marine Corps communications officer before law school.

