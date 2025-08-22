(KEVIN WARN)

Chief Executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange & Chief Executive for the Orange County/High Desert, Providence South Division

Brian Helleland serves a dual role as chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange and chief executive for the Orange County/High Desert, Providence South Division. With nearly 30 years of executive leadership in healthcare delivery, including 19 years with Providence, Helleland brings deep expertise in building clinical programs and services in collaboration with physicians, nurses and community partners.

At Providence St. Joseph Hospital, a 483-bed facility supported by more than 3,150 caregivers and 1,200 medical staff, Helleland oversees clinical operations, nursing and ancillary services. In his broader divisional role, he works closely with chief executives at Mission Hospital, St. Jude Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center, guiding acute care operations, strategic planning and integrated delivery initiatives across the region. His leadership has been critical in advancing Providence South Division’s network strategy, enhancing access, affordability and quality of care through the growth of its medical group and affiliated physician network.

Helleland is widely recognized for fostering a “radically caregiver-centric” culture that emphasizes collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement. By championing open communication and professional development, he empowers caregivers and physicians alike, creating an environment where teamwork, trust and excellence drive exceptional patient outcomes.

Under his leadership, Providence Orange County has achieved significant milestones, including the opening of the Helen Caloggero Women’s and Family Center in 2024, upcoming health centers in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, expansion projects at Mission Viejo and nationally recognized clinical innovations ranging from advanced cardiac programs to groundbreaking transplant and robotic surgery services.

Helleland earned his master’s degree in health administration from Arizona State University and his undergraduate degree from Concordia University, St. Paul. He serves on multiple boards, including CalOptima, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange County Business Council, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Foundation and St. Joseph Heritage, while also supporting community initiatives through the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange.