President

Orange County Rescue Mission

Bryan Crain is the president of Orange County Rescue Mission, where he has spent more than a decade working directly with individuals and families experiencing homelessness. He joined as the chief operating officer in 2015 and took the top role in 2023, building out a transitional living model that pairs stable housing with career training, education, counseling and medical and legal support. Crain recently expanded the organization’s 33-acre Double R Ranch in Trabuco Canyon to house women and children, a privately funded project that lets families stay together while accessing addiction recovery, mental health care and workforce training. The Ranch’s Firm Foundations program equips residents with practical trade skills aligned with regional workforce needs. The Mission’s 17th Annual Miracle at the Mission became the most attended holiday event in its history.