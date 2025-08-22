Innocean USA

VP, General Counsel, Legal & Business Affairs

As vice president and general counsel of Legal & Business Affairs at Innocean USA, Bryan Redington leads all legal functions for the agency’s U.S. operations, overseeing employment law, HR matters and production-related compliance for creative campaigns across print, digital and broadcast. Since joining the company in 2022 and advancing to his current role in 2023, he has restructured the legal department to integrate business affairs, creating a streamlined process that has meaningfully reduced legal expenditures for agency clients. Redington’s legal guidance supports brand campaigns from concept through execution, ensuring contractual integrity and risk mitigation at every stage. Before Innocean, he served as director of legal & compliance at Carrington Mortgage Holdings and held prior roles at Scheer Law Group and Geraci Law Firm. He brings over a decade of industry experience and continues to shape legal strategy within the evolving media and advertising landscape.

