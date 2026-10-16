Carina Hollis

SVP, General Counsel

Wescom Financial

Carina Karakashian Hollis is the senior vice president and general counsel at Wescom Credit Union, directing legal strategy, corporate governance and enterprise risk management for an institution holding more than $6.2 billion in assets and serving hundreds of thousands of Southern California members. She joined in January 2014 and rose through the executive ranks by streamlining complex legal operations, fortifying data privacy frameworks and optimizing consumer lending compliance. Hollis works as a strategic partner to the executive board, clearing the regulatory path for growth initiatives including expanded digital banking services and a wider regional branch footprint. She came to the credit union sector from the Law Offices of Joseph Aliberti, where she built her litigation and corporate foundation. She earned her Juris Doctor from Western State College of Law and holds an MBA from Argosy University.