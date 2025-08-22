Orange County Department of Education

Chief Technology & Information Security Officer

Carl Fong serves as chief technology and information security officer for the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE), where he has dedicated over 40 years to advancing educational technology and safeguarding information systems for nearly half a million students across 628 schools. His leadership spans cybersecurity, enterprise IT governance and infrastructure strategy across one of California’s largest regional education systems. Fong is a former president of the California Education Technology Professionals Association (CETPA), where he also helped establish and instruct the Chief Technology Officer Mentor Program. His influence extends statewide through service on the Technology Services Committee for California County Superintendents, where he previously served as chair. Recognized as Information Security Executive of the Year (West and North America) in the nonprofit sector by T.E.N., he brings both technical depth and visionary leadership to public education. Fong continues to champion cybersecurity awareness and policy development through active engagement with CITE, CASBO and the Aaron Barnett Foundation.

