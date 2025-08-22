Tiggbee

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer at Tiggbee, Carlos Negrete is a creative leader and education advocate focused on dismantling barriers to career exploration for underserved students. With a decade of experience at The Walt Disney Company, where his content earned Emmy nominations, he brought his storytelling expertise to Tiggbee, a platform now active in over 30 California school districts and nearly half of U.S. states. At Tiggbee, Negrete has led national expansion efforts, built strategic partnerships with major companies and launched industry-informed virtual experiences that connect students with real-world career paths. His recent initiatives include closing key district deals and overseeing content collaborations that deliver meaningful exposure to fields like tech, healthcare and media. Beyond his executive role, he is deeply engaged with youth empowerment efforts in Orange County, mentoring emerging professionals and supporting local college readiness programs. Negrete’s leadership continues to elevate Tiggbee as a national force in education and career development for students across socioeconomic lines.