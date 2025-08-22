System Pavers

Chief Marketing Officer

Cassi Hallam is the chief marketing officer at System Pavers, where she drives brand innovation and growth strategy for one of the nation’s leading outdoor remodeling companies. With nearly two decades of marketing and communications experience, she brings a data-driven, customer-first mindset to every campaign – integrating traditional, digital and field marketing channels to build national brand presence. Hallam has helped lead the company’s geographic expansion into Texas and spearheaded the integration of AI into System Pavers’ lead generation and customer engagement initiatives. She was recently recognized by the CMO Alliance as a “CMO to Watch” and will receive the 2025 Women in the Green Industry Award from Green Industry Pros in the “Unsung Hero” category. She holds an M.B.A. from Dartmouth and contributes regularly to Forbes as a member of its Business Council. Hallam’s marketing leadership continues to position System Pavers as a category-defining brand in the home improvement industry.