President & CEO

UCI Health

Overseeing a health system that has grown to 1,513 beds, Chad Lefteris is the president and CEO at UCI Health. He took the role in April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and led a historic 2024 expansion, acquiring four community hospitals in Fountain Valley, Lakewood, Los Alamitos and Placentia. Lefteris opened the system’s sixth hospital in Irvine in December 2025, the nation’s first all-electric acute care hospital, followed in July 2026 by the 52-bed UCI Health - Irvine Rehabilitation Hospital. He has also widened access through UCI Health OnCall telemedicine and a Sprinter Health partnership delivering in-home preventive care. Under his leadership, UCI Health became one of only five academic health systems in the country recognized in Vizient’s 2025 Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Ranking.