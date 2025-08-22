Better.com

President & COO

Chad Smith is the president and chief operating officer of Better (NASDAQ: BETR), where he leads the company’s strategic growth and operational execution as it redefines homeownership through AI-powered mortgage innovation. With more than two decades of experience in direct-to-consumer lending, he has transformed Better’s fulfillment model by leveraging its proprietary Tinman platform to cut origination costs by 35% and eliminate reliance on costly vendor contracts. Smith also oversaw the launch of Betsy, the mortgage industry’s first voice-based AI loan assistant, integrating advanced automation into customer engagement and internal workflows. Prior to joining Better in 2024, he served as CEO of Mission Loans and held senior leadership roles at Caliber Home Loans, loanDepot and LendingTree, where he played a key role in scaling operations and executing high-impact acquisitions. A frequent media contributor on lending strategy and consumer finance, Smith is also deeply committed to community engagement through his work with JSerra High School and philanthropic efforts across Orange County.

