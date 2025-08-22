KBS Realty Advisors

Co-Founder, Chairman & President

Charles “Chuck” Schreiber is the co-founder, chairman and president of KBS Realty Advisors, where he has built one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate investment firms over the past three decades. Under his leadership, KBS has completed $45.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages more than $5.5 billion in assets. A nationally respected industry authority, Schreiber continues to direct the firm’s strategic vision and investor relations, while serving on its Executive and Investment Committees. In the face of market volatility and refinancing challenges, he recently led efforts to refinance or extend over $1.3 billion in maturing loans for KBS REIT III and secured a $550 million refinancing for a Singapore-listed REIT managed by KBS. His impact extends beyond business through deep philanthropic engagement in Orange County, most notably with the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center and through a new mentorship initiative with Cristo Rey Orange County High School.

