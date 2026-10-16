Chief Marketing Officer, South Division

Providence

Chief Marketing Officer

Cheryl Calandrino is the chief marketing officer, South division at Providence, based in Laguna Hills, California. With 13 years of healthcare experience spanning administration, marketing and business development, she brings a strong background in hospital systems, project management and grant writing to the role. Calandrino previously served as executive director of marketing & communications at MemorialCare and held additional roles at MemorialCare Medical Foundation and Keck Medicine of USC, where she led strategic marketing, digital campaigns and physician relations initiatives. Her grant-writing efforts have secured thousands of dollars in unrestricted educational grants. She holds an MBA in marketing from Loyola Marymount University and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Southern California.

