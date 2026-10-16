Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

Chief Marketing Officer

Chris Georgieff is the chief marketing and communications officer at Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, directing brand strategy and multi-channel campaigns for the affordable housing nonprofit. He brings more than 15 years of experience across strategic planning, business development, digital marketing, product marketing and creative content production. Before Habitat OC, Georgieff was the senior account director at The Shipyard, supporting in-store and marketing efforts for WD-40 and LG Mobile. He also founded CandRCorp.com, a Southern California advertising agency where he served as managing partner and COO focused on C-level marketing and creative development. His earlier agency career included posts at Innocean USA, Alcone Marketing Group, Cheil Worldwide, Young & Rubicam Brands and Vickers & Benson Advertising, with client work spanning FootJoy, G-Form, Ingram Micro, Takeya USA and TiVo.

