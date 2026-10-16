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Chris Simms

Photo of Chris Simms

CEO & Founder
Lazy Dog Restaurants

From a single Huntington Beach restaurant to more than 50 locations nationwide, Chris Simms is the founder and chief executive officer of Lazy Dog Restaurants. He opened the first location in 2003 and built the Orange County-headquartered concept around handcrafted food and drink, genuine hospitality and a people-first culture drawn from his time in the Rocky Mountains and a family legacy in the business. Simms started with P.F. Chang’s China Bistro before joining Mimi’s Café, the company his grandfather and father founded. He has poured that inheritance into leadership training, internal promotion and the Lazy Dog Care Fund, which supports teammates through unexpected hardship. Local teams run their own community partnerships with schools, nonprofits and hospitals. Lazy Dog has held Great Place to Work certification for eight consecutive years.

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