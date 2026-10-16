Chief Executive Officer

Orangewood Foundation

Chief Executive Officer of Orangewood Foundation Chris Simonsen has spent more than 18 years advancing support for underserved youth across Orange County. He came from finance, serving as chief financial officer at AAA before leaving that multi-billion-dollar operation to join Orangewood as CFO. Simonsen helped lead development of Samueli Academy, the public charter school Orangewood founded for foster youth, which posts a 99% graduation rate. Promoted to CEO in 2013, he has built the organization to 16 programs spanning housing, education, workforce development and life skills. He has advanced partnerships with the City of Anaheim and Jamboree Housing to convert motel units into transitional housing and is developing the Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus with Illumination Health and Home. Revenue has climbed under Simonsen from $7 million to $43.1 million.