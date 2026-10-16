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Chief Wealth Manager
Apriem Advisors
Chief Wealth Manager of Apriem Advisors Chris Whitaker leads and mentors the firm’s wealth management team, setting investment strategy, client engagement standards and long-term planning across the organization. He helped drive Apriem through more than 20% annualized asset growth, nearly 14% revenue growth and client retention above 99%. Whitaker built one of the region’s strongest individual practices alongside that work, posting more than 44% asset growth in his own book over the past year against a five-year annualized rate exceeding 30%. He also played a key role in developing and expanding Apriem’s nationally recognized internship program into a pipeline for emerging advisors. Outside the firm, he volunteers with Orange County youth leagues. Whitaker personally oversees more than $285 million in assets under management.