Advertisement

Christina Salcido

Photo of Shelly Archer

Chief Operating Officer
Girl Scouts of Orange County

Christina Salcido is the chief operating officer for the Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC). In this executive role, she oversees the overarching operational strategy, membership services and program delivery for one of the region’s premier nonprofit youth development organizations. Her operational leadership ensures that the Girl Scouts’ mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character is successfully executed for nearly 15,000 youth and 10,000 dedicated adult volunteers across Southern California.

As COO, Salcido is the operational backbone of the council. She bridges the gap between high-level board strategy and on-the-ground execution, directing the day-to-day logistics that keep the organization running efficiently. Her purview includes managing volunteer support systems, scaling youth programming and optimizing member enrollment processes. By streamlining internal workflows and deploying digital support tools for troop leaders, Salcido reduces administrative burdens, allowing staff and volunteers to focus on mentoring and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Navigating the dynamic landscape of a large-scale nonprofit, she is known for her resilient, people-centric leadership style. Salcido champions operational excellence while ensuring that the council’s programs, spanning STEM education, outdoor adventure at the 700-acre Camp Scherman, life skills training and entrepreneurship, including the annual Cookie Program, remain accessible and impactful. Her approach to operational sustainability helps ensure that troops across Orange County experience high-quality programming in safe, inclusive environments.

Beyond managing complex organizational logistics, Salcido is a collaborative and empathetic leader. She mentors her internal program and membership teams, fostering a culture of agility, continuous improvement and mission-driven purpose, and works closely with the chief executive officer and executive board to evaluate programmatic impact and refine the delivery of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Her professional ethos is anchored in community service and advocacy. By dedicating her operational expertise to the Girl Scouts of Orange County, Salcido helps ensure the council remains structurally resilient and prepared to expand its outreach for generations to come, standing as a trusted stabilizing force within the Orange County philanthropic community.

More from Business

a collage of the LA:ON opening celebration

Special Supplements

Paid Program

LA:ON – Celebrating Korean Culture in Los Angeles

Withum-supplied stock photo

AI & Tech

Paid Program

Leading Through Change: Turning Technology Investments into Business Value

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

The Latest Deals

Advertisement