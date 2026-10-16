Chief Operating Officer

Girl Scouts of Orange County

Christina Salcido is the chief operating officer for the Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC). In this executive role, she oversees the overarching operational strategy, membership services and program delivery for one of the region’s premier nonprofit youth development organizations. Her operational leadership ensures that the Girl Scouts’ mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character is successfully executed for nearly 15,000 youth and 10,000 dedicated adult volunteers across Southern California.

As COO, Salcido is the operational backbone of the council. She bridges the gap between high-level board strategy and on-the-ground execution, directing the day-to-day logistics that keep the organization running efficiently. Her purview includes managing volunteer support systems, scaling youth programming and optimizing member enrollment processes. By streamlining internal workflows and deploying digital support tools for troop leaders, Salcido reduces administrative burdens, allowing staff and volunteers to focus on mentoring and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Navigating the dynamic landscape of a large-scale nonprofit, she is known for her resilient, people-centric leadership style. Salcido champions operational excellence while ensuring that the council’s programs, spanning STEM education, outdoor adventure at the 700-acre Camp Scherman, life skills training and entrepreneurship, including the annual Cookie Program, remain accessible and impactful. Her approach to operational sustainability helps ensure that troops across Orange County experience high-quality programming in safe, inclusive environments.

Beyond managing complex organizational logistics, Salcido is a collaborative and empathetic leader. She mentors her internal program and membership teams, fostering a culture of agility, continuous improvement and mission-driven purpose, and works closely with the chief executive officer and executive board to evaluate programmatic impact and refine the delivery of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Her professional ethos is anchored in community service and advocacy. By dedicating her operational expertise to the Girl Scouts of Orange County, Salcido helps ensure the council remains structurally resilient and prepared to expand its outreach for generations to come, standing as a trusted stabilizing force within the Orange County philanthropic community.

