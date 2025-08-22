Genea Energy Partners, Inc.

VP, Global Human Resources

With 18 years of experience in human resources, Christine Doane has established herself as a transformative leader in talent strategy, organizational development and culture building. As vice president of global human resources at Genea Energy Partners, Inc., she has been instrumental in scaling the company from 45 to 155 employees in just four years – a 244% increase – and expanding its global footprint with the launch of Genea’s first international office in Ahmedabad, India, now home to over 70 professionals.

Doane’s leadership philosophy extends beyond people management; she is a strategic partner to the business, aligning HR initiatives with company objectives to fuel sustainable growth. Collaborating closely with the executive team, she provides insights that strengthen leadership development, employee engagement and organizational culture. Her expertise has positioned her as a thought leader and trusted advisor within both Genea and the broader HR community.

Among her most impactful achievements, Doane transformed Genea’s talent acquisition and onboarding processes, implementing structured 30-60-90 day plans and engagement check-ins that earned an outstanding Net Promoter Score of 71 from new hires. She also spearheaded a companywide knowledge-sharing initiative, resulting in 660 internal documentation resources and 44 customized training courses. This program elevated employee satisfaction with training by 36% in its first year, significantly improving efficiency and fostering professional growth.

As a culture champion, Doane has helped Genea earn Orange County’s Top Workplace award for four consecutive years (2021-2024). Under her leadership, voluntary employee turnover dropped by 87.5%, from 40% to just 3%, underscoring her ability to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported and motivated to grow.

A graduate of CSUF, SDSU, and Cornell University, Doane also serves on the Cornell ILR School EMHRM Alumni Steering Committee Board. Her innovative strategies and unwavering commitment to people and culture have made Genea a globally recognized employer of choice.

