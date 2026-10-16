Co-Founder & Executive Director

America On Track

Co-Founder and Executive Director of America On Track, Claire Braeburn has spent three decades advancing health equity across Orange County from the nonprofit’s Santa Ana base. She directs a combined team of more than 300 staff and volunteers reaching over 44,000 residents annually through programs, outreach and community-driven advocacy. Braeburn has been one of the county’s most effective tobacco prevention advocates since 1995, building coalitions with youth and families to develop resident leaders who sustain policy work over time. Her wins include Buena Park’s Smoke-Free City and Multi-Unit Housing Ordinance in July 2023, among the most comprehensive in Southern California, and Stanton’s Tobacco Retail License and Flavors Ban in November 2024. Her efforts have produced more than 200 local and regional smoke-free policies.