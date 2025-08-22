UST

Chief People Officer

Colleen Teresa Doherty is the chief people officer at UST, where she brings over 25 years of experience leading global HR strategy and cultural transformation. Since joining the digital solutions firm in 2023, she has led company-wide efforts to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into UST’s core operations, earning honors such as Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” and Top Employers certification across 10 countries. Doherty has also driven award-winning programs in leadership development, onboarding and hybrid learning, with nine recognitions from the Brandon Hall Group in 2024 alone. Her leadership has helped secure UST’s position among India’s “100 Best Companies for Women” and earn multiple GPTW certifications worldwide. Previously, she held senior HR roles at Cognizant and Quest Global, where she built Centers of Excellence, scaled global HR teams and launched affinity groups, including Women Empowered. Doherty’s efforts continue to redefine how large organizations align people-first cultures with ambitious global growth.

