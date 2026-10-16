Chief Marketing Officer

Nékter Juice Bar

Adding approximately $3 million in systemwide revenue with a single campaign, Corry Reid is the chief marketing officer at Nékter Juice Bar, where Build Your Own Bowl shifted 1.5% of product mix into higher-value customizable options. She led the brand refresh and menu strategy that repositioned the company from juice bar to modern wellness brand, driving a 5.76% sales increase alongside new protein waffles. Reid launched a Disney Jr. collaboration featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man and Super Kitties to pull families into stores, and her influencer partnership with Krista Horton sold nearly 21,000 Krista Kolada smoothies. Her social strategy lifted engagement 625% and reach 49.34%, while a refreshed lapsed-user email program generated $214,000 in incremental revenue over six months. Optimized delivery service provider campaigns contributed an additional $6.5 million in systemwide revenue.