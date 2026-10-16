Turelk Inc.

President/CEO

President of Turelk Inc. Craig Powell leads a builder specializing in corporate office, technology, life science, medical office, aerospace, defense, industrial tenant improvements, clean rooms and SCIF environments across Southern California. He started his career pushing a broom and has since held nearly every operational role in general contracting, from superintendent and project engineer to general manager, before being named president in 2023. Powell previously ran Turelk’s Orange County office, expanding its footprint in one of the nation’s most competitive commercial markets. He delivered a 139,119-square-foot secure facility for L3Harris in Yorba Linda, a $15-million project with ICD-705-compliant SCIFs, RF/TEMPEST shielding and cybersecurity operations centers that relocated more than 400 employees. He also mentors incoming construction professionals. More than 75% of Turelk’s revenue now comes from repeat clients.