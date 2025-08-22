Geraci LLP

Human Resources Manager

Crystal Alvarado is the human resources manager at Geraci LLP, where she oversees the firm’s HR operations and supports more than 60 employees across departments. Since joining the firm in 2017 as an administrative assistant, she has played a central role in scaling internal operations as the company expanded from a 20-person team to one of the most prominent legal practices in its field. Alvarado was promoted to office manager in 2020 and now leads the development and implementation of HR policies, collaborates closely with leadership on organizational strategy and ensures a consistent and supportive workplace culture. Her transition from operations to human resources reflects her adaptability and commitment to employee well-being. She has also led several initiatives to streamline onboarding and improve internal communication, contributing directly to the firm’s retention and employee satisfaction. In 2023, Alvarado oversaw the successful rollout of Geraci’s first comprehensive HR platform, marking a key milestone in the firm’s organizational development.

