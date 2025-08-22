Madison Alexander PR

Agency Principal

As agency principal of Madison Alexander PR, Dan Chmielewski leads the firm’s high-tech public relations and marketing strategies with more than 20 years of industry experience. Known for his unique foundation in journalism, he began his career as a radio news director and freelance writer before transitioning to senior roles in both corporate and agency settings. Chmielewski has led communications strategies for major firms like 3Com and Data General and advised startups and enterprise clients, including HID Global, Tanium, Shavlik Technologies and HYAS Infosec. His work has earned recognition from the Public Relations Society of America, including the 2002 President’s Citation for contributions to the field. A frequent contributor to tech publications, he has also been featured in academic textbooks on media writing. Chmielewski co-founded the Orange County chapter of the Software Council of Southern California and continues to be active in professional and civic organizations, including BlackGirlsHack and YouTech.