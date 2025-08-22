ELAFY Consulting LLC

Founder & CEO

Daniela Schardinger is the founder and CEO of ELAFY Consulting LLC, a boutique firm guiding women’s health startups through regulatory strategy and brand development to bring cutting-edge innovations to market. With 15 years of global experience across biotech, pharmaceuticals and digital health, she has led multimillion-dollar projects and advised high-impact startups on navigating complex regulatory environments while launching taboo-defying marketing campaigns that drive adoption in underserved areas of healthcare. Schardinger’s recent work includes securing a $10-million funding round for OCON Therapeutics, brokering partnerships with global pharmaceutical firms and helping FemTech companies expand into the U.S. market. She serves on the Innovation Equity Steering Committee – a joint initiative between the NIH and the Gates Foundation – and is an active member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Women’s Health Alliance. Based in Southern California, Schardinger was honored with a Visionary Award from the U.S. House of Representatives and has been recognized in Forbes and by the 40 Under 40 list for her leadership.

