Danielle Marie Fragalla

Chief Executive Officer

Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Danielle Fragalla is the chief executive officer at Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, where she has converted a primarily event-driven charity into a national foundation focused on research funding, equitable care and survivorship support. She launched Powering Cures & Realizing Futures, a $25-million campaign built around the full pediatric cancer lifecycle, and restructured PCRF grantmaking to back translational research and emerging investigators. Fragalla brought more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership to the role, including executive posts at the CHOC Foundation, City of Hope and the American Heart Association. She works closely with hospital partners including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and UCLA Health while mentoring emerging nonprofit leaders across the region. That combined effort delivered a record $5.4 million in fundraising revenue during fiscal year 2025, with nearly $950,000 raised at the annual gala alone.