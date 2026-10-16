President & CEO

Wescom Financial

President and Chief Executive Officer of Wescom Financial since 1997, Darren Williams leads the Pasadena institution through more than $6 billion in assets and 260,000 members. He arrived from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer, following an executive post at Kinecta Federal Credit Union. Wescom has welcomed more than 10 credit unions through mergers during his tenure, most recently Central Coast Federal Credit Union in 2024. Williams built the credit union’s brand as the Official Banking Partner of Knott’s Berry Farm, UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl Stadium. In 1999, he proposed the charitable fund that became the Wescom Foundation, which has since donated more than $7.6 million to communities across California.