Co-Founder & Chairman

Bridgeford Trust Company

Co-Founder and Chairman of Bridgeford Trust Company David A. Warren built South Dakota’s oldest and largest independently owned trust company on a conflict-free fiduciary model. Rather than manage assets in competition with them, Bridgeford collaborates with attorneys, financial advisors, family offices and insurance professionals serving families across the United States and abroad. Warren opened the firm’s Newport Beach representative office in 2023 and has grown a substantial Orange County presence among local estate planning and wealth management circles. He sponsors and speaks at the Orange County chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and supports the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. He hosts the Bridgeford podcast and has produced more than 50 educational videos on trust planning. Bridgeford now administers nearly $25 billion in assets.