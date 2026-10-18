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David Bryan Coulter

Photo of Loretta Cecil

Chief Executive Officer, Founder & Chairman
ConsumerDirect, Inc.

David B. Coulter is the founder, CEO and chairman of ConsumerDirect, Inc., the People First Financial Platform® empowering customers to take control of their credit, finances and identity. In 2003, after a personal credit reporting experience revealed a gap in consumer financial tools, he created ConsumerDirect with a vision to give everyday consumers the tools to access, understand and improve their financial health. That vision has grown into a platform serving millions, and under his leadership, ConsumerDirect’s product SmartCredit® continues to expand, guided by his belief that financial empowerment should be simple, accessible and human.

As CEO, Coulter champions the creation of products and services for navigating financial endeavors. Under his guidance, ConsumerDirect has expanded its workforce from 30 to over 120 employees in just three years while achieving substantial revenue growth, and he has cultivated a network of over 10,000 partners reaching five million individuals. He is the author of five granted patents helping people control their credit, money and privacy, and the company’s patent portfolio has now reached 22 granted patents, including the first and only Future Credit Score.

Coulter has led ConsumerDirect for more than 23 years, continuing to evolve the company while helping consumers better understand and manage their financial lives. Major products under his leadership include SmartCredit, HOGO and myLONA. He has helped democratize consumer access to credit intelligence and financial wellness tools previously gatekept by large institutions and built one of the industry’s highest-engagement credit monitoring platforms, achieving an 84% monthly active user login rate.

Coulter is committed to building products that prioritize both innovation and consumer trust while driving a culture of leadership and mentorship, cultivating a mission-driven fintech organization that is majority employee-owned and 60% women. In 2026, he pledged $100,000 to support breast cancer awareness initiatives.

Outside of work, he is a dedicated father who values spending time with his family. Coulter also has a passion for aviation, recently earning his Ultralight Pilot Certification, combining his love of technology with a sense of adventure.

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