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David Harvey

David Harvey

Co-Founder & Partner
Harvey & Company LLC

David Harvey is the co-founder and partner of Harvey & Company LLC, a leading global buy-side acquisition search firm. Since founding the firm in 1998, he has been a leading buy-side advisor to private equity funds, acquisitive corporations and CEOs in transition, with experience dating back to 1990. Harvey was previously a partner of the predecessor firm to Harvey & Company and has been a leader in acquisition search for more than 30 years. Under his leadership, Harvey & Company has initiated over 1,200 buy-side acquisitions and helped launch 133 new platform investments. He holds a Bachelor of Science in math science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. A native of Newport Beach, Harvey lives there with his wife of 20+ years and their three children and enjoys fitness, golf and outdoor activities.

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