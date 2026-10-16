Chief Growth Officer

Darn Digital Corporation

Founder of Darn Digital Corporation David Levi Novick serves as its chief growth officer, building e-commerce and digital marketing engines for consumer brands. He started in 1999 at Kawasaki Motors Corp, USA, launching e-commerce for the motorcycle, jet ski and ATV maker and earning two global Presidential Awards. Novick went on to run e-commerce for ViewSonic, steer direct-to-consumer sales at Linksys and Cisco, then drive Oakley and Ray-Ban growth for Luxottica. As chief marketing officer of theChive, he and his Darn Digital team helped push the site past $100 million and to number one in the humor category with 33 million monthly visitors. He now sells managed AI front-desk agents to Orange County contractors at $247 per month. Novick’s marketing leadership at Ecwid E-commerce preceded a $500-million acquisition by Lightspeed Commerce in 2022.