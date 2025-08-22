Axos Bank

President, Commercial Bank

David Park serves as president of commercial banking at Axos Bank, where he brings over 20 years of banking leadership experience across Southern California’s major markets. Since joining Axos in 2018, he has led a transformation of the bank’s commercial division – from a specialty finance model to a relationship-focused platform – while expanding its presence through new verticals in middle market, fund banking and finance, entertainment, technology and life sciences and premium finance. In 2024, Park executed strategic portfolio and team acquisitions to strengthen the bank’s balance sheet and drive investor confidence. He is currently leading the development of a digital banking team aimed at modernizing commercial services for business clients. He also serves on the boards of the Asian Business Association of Orange County and the Small Business Financial Development Corporation, reflecting his deep connection to regional economic growth and community engagement.