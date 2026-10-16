EVP, Human Resources

KBS Realty Advisors

As the executive vice president of human resources at KBS, David Zamudio has spent 11 years modernizing HR operations at one of the nation’s largest investors in premier commercial real estate. A former Marine, he built an HR department known for professionalism and discretion, positioning it as a working partner to executives and staff alike. Zamudio expanded the firm’s benefits suite and introduced company-paid wellness tools including Calm and LiveHealth Online, alongside fitness trackers, monthly stipends and incentive-based health rewards. He helped organize on-site chair massage events that drew 95% employee participation. He runs engagement surveys and feedback channels that keep leadership close to the workforce. KBS employees now average roughly 11.2 years of tenure, and they volunteered 279 hours to charitable organizations in 2024.