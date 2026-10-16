Founder & CEO

Arts & Learning Conservatory

Named the 2026 OC Arts Advocate of the Year, Debora Wondercheck is the founder and chief executive officer of Arts & Learning Conservatory. A classically trained cellist, she started with 21 students and built the organization into a $4-million nonprofit reaching roughly 3,800 students annually through music, theater, dance and technical theater production. Wondercheck opened ALC’s permanent theater over the past two years and expanded paid apprenticeship programs that move students directly into technical theater and production careers. She serves as arts commissioner for the City of Costa Mesa and as an arts advocate to the Orange County Department of Education, in addition to sitting on the boards of Arts Orange County and Young Audiences Arts for Learning. She also holds a Vanguard University trusteeship and was named the 2025 California Assemblywoman of the Year.