Co-Founder & CEO

CoreViva

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoreViva Dr. Alan Alexander built the company around advanced whole-body MRI engineered for speed, accuracy and early detection, pairing comprehensive imaging with personalized recommendations that sharpen treatment options and patient outcomes. A board-certified physician and practicing radiologist, he previously served as chief medical officer of a health-tech organization, running its commercial and strategic functions. Alexander came to entrepreneurship from McKinsey & Co. where, as the global head of medical imaging, he guided clients from Fortune 5 corporations to startups and helped them realize more than $4 billion in impact. He has served as a team physician for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and multiple collegiate programs. He has authored more than 100 publications, presentations and book chapters on cancer, wellness and artificial intelligence.