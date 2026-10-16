Chief Marketing Officer

LIFEAID Beverage Co. LLC

As the chief marketing officer of FITAID at LIFEAID Beverage Co., Emily Sommariva drives brand strategy for one of the functional beverage category’s most recognized clean-label names. Her remit spans integrated marketing, experiential events, retail growth, digital strategy and partnerships. Sommariva has run campaigns tied to national retail expansion, building fitness partnerships and ambassador programs that widened FITAID’s consumer base, and she has pushed collaborations across the fitness, wellness and lifestyle sectors through product launches, social campaigns and influencer activations. Her creative direction sharpened the brand’s premium positioning without sacrificing growth. She carries that wellness conviction into Moon Park Project, an Orange County organization building community through fitness, mindfulness and local engagement programming. Sommariva holds certification as a Lagree Fitness instructor and teaches classes in the discipline.

