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Eric Brady

Photo of Eric Brady

Chief Information Officer
Eagle Community Credit Union
Chief Information / Technology Officer

As the chief information officer and executive vice president at Eagle Community Credit Union, Eric Brady has driven a sweeping modernization of infrastructure, digital banking, payments and information security. He brings more than 20 years in technology and over a decade running enterprise platforms across banking and credit unions. Brady deployed Verafin, Darktrace, Posh AI, Zelle, Plaid and WithClutch digital account openings, then advanced the institution to FFIEC Tier 2 audits and built a control environment sized for multi-billion-dollar growth. As chief technology officer at Nano Banc, he architected settlement systems capable of processing more than $60 billion in wires annually, and earlier led infrastructure and data services at California Republic Bank/Mechanics Bank, earning the President’s Award. His Equipifi rollout made Eagle the first California credit union to launch buy now, pay later.

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